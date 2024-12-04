SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

SentinelOne Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 10,267,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,551. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 417,541 shares of company stock worth $10,032,448. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on S. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

