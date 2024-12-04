Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded up $4.52 on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,963. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03 and a beta of 3.29.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. The company’s revenue was down 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 108,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,551,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,162,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,839,742. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,054 shares in the company, valued at $16,217,618. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,610 shares of company stock worth $21,583,666 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 38.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,127,000 after acquiring an additional 378,477 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $4,943,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

