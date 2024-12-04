Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Positive Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.53% from the stock’s current price.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Okta from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.53.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,937.50. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 224,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $16,754,652.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,789 shares of company stock worth $35,701,361 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Okta by 122.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Okta by 62.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Okta by 105.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Okta by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

