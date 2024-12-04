Sally Wallace Sells 4,339 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) EVP Sally Wallace sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $151,040.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,850.62. This represents a 12.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 378,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.44 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRS. Bank of America cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,239,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after acquiring an additional 176,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,061,000 after purchasing an additional 51,014 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 106,565 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.