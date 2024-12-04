Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90-10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.980-10.030 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.31.

CRM traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $331.43. 10,241,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.12 and its 200 day moving average is $270.49. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.83%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

