Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $380.00. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.46.

CRM opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $255,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,399.70. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $15,894,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $821,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 196,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,807,000 after buying an additional 53,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Salesforce by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 43,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

