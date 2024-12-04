Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock remained flat at $8.99 on Tuesday. 65,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,873. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.22. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

In other Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 70,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $586,985.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,346,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,046,284.56. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 180,112 shares of company stock worth $1,523,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

