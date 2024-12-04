Rune 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $169,718.68 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00007248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $34,359.92 and approximately $169,718.68 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 7.03976176 USD and is up 6.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $311,751.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

