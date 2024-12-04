Robert Desantis Sells 376 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Robert Desantis sold 1,012 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.00, for a total transaction of $520,168.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $541.71 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $192.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.