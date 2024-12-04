RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $39.67. 522,984 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,222,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $814,008.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 357,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,509,317.28. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,468 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,201.28. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,082 shares of company stock worth $3,632,417. Insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,715.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 782.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in RingCentral by 14.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 57,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

