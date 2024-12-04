Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.14. 78,645,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 60,734,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $613.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10.

In other Rigetti Computing news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 1,286,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $1,954,893.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,582,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,971.36. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 43,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $35,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,356.64. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,748,325 shares of company stock worth $4,396,028.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 3,788.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 400,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $42,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

