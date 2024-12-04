Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,750 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 15.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,403,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 76,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 24,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.9 %

Vertiv stock opened at $128.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.69. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $145.67.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

