Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 166.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

