Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 4135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $620.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.26, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Reservoir Media by 10.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 58.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 134.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

