RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Up 13% – Here’s Why

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report) rose 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.18 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04). Approximately 1,662,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 474,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.81 ($0.04).

RBG Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.99 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

RBG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.