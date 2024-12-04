QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.24. 3,342,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,854,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 4.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jurgen Leohold sold 17,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $104,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,424. The trade was a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 106,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $625,895.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,115.60. This represents a 8.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 702,057 shares of company stock worth $3,982,909. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 202.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,142 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 56.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

