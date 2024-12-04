Q4 EPS Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Lifted by Analyst

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.54. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

JLL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $278.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $267.94 and a 200 day moving average of $241.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $159.52 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

