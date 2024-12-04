Q3 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Decreased by Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ANCTF opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.