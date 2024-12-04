Q3 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Decreased by Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance
Shares of ANCTF opened at $58.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.
About Alimentation Couche-Tard
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.
