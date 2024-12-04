Q2 Earnings Forecast for CleanSpark Issued By HC Wainwright

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for CleanSpark in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CleanSpark’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CleanSpark’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

CleanSpark Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 4.16. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CleanSpark by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CleanSpark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $205,331.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,342. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 26,272 shares of company stock worth $254,836 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

