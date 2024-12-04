Q1 EPS Estimates for MKS Instruments Lifted by Analyst

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $6.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MKSI. Mizuho upgraded MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $116.87 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $80.84 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 259.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,707.19. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,818.70. The trade was a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

