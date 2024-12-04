PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32-2.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.86. 1,472,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,474. PVH has a 1 year low of $89.56 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.19%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

