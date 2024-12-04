Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSTG. Guggenheim upped their target price on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

NYSE PSTG opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $70.41.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,000. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $1,258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,874.48. This trade represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Pure Storage by 11.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,487,000 after acquiring an additional 368,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pure Storage by 92.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $6,890,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

