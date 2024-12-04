PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.88, but opened at $52.08. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 928,434 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 66,596 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.