Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Premier Miton Group Trading Up 10.8 %
Shares of LON:PMI traded up GBX 5.95 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60.95 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,385,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.23. The firm has a market cap of £94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,084.90 and a beta of 1.22. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Premier Miton Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Miton Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Vistra Corp: A Winning Bet on the Future of Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.