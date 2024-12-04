Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 4th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Group Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of LON:PMI traded up GBX 5.95 ($0.08) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60.95 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,385,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.23. The firm has a market cap of £94.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,084.90 and a beta of 1.22. Premier Miton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Premier Miton Group Company Profile

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

