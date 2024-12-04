Prana Capital Management LP Purchases 24,222 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Prana Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 131,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 153.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $184.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.67. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.22 and a twelve month high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.87 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Affiliated Managers Group's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

