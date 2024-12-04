Port Capital LLC Has $42.01 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Port Capital LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.9% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Parker-Hannifin worth $42,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,700,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 88.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,116,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,733,000 after purchasing an additional 272,531 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $700.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $659.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $588.16. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $431.98 and a 1 year high of $712.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,839.40. The trade was a 30.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total transaction of $3,434,178.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,244.80. The trade was a 27.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $691.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.40.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

