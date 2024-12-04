Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $103.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s current price.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 50,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,418. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.78.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.17). Popular had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $178,320.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,569.72. The trade was a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

