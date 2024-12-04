Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Invests $3.84 Million in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 172,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the third quarter worth $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $347,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.

ZK opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZK shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.02.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

