Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Has $985,000 Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 94.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $199.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.48 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.