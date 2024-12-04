Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $20.12 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.75.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

