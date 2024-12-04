Point72 Italy S.r.l. Acquires Shares of 149,899 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,595,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 8.0% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.41 billion, a PE ratio of 127.91, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

