Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $76.80 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,366,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,063,172 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.86% of Teladoc Health worth $76,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 84.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $28,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,477.70. This represents a 45.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mckinley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $30,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,502.13. This represents a 11.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $640.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.50 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

