Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.36. 18,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,816. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $12.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $29,728.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,845,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,294,630.56. The trade was a 0.13 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,243 shares of company stock valued at $693,638 in the last ninety days.

