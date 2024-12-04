Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 55,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,915. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $9.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
