Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,998. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $8.04.
Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer High Income Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.