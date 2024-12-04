Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,998. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Pioneer High Income Fund has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $8.04.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.