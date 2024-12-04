Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Invests $200,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $245.89 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.74.

Insider Activity

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.63.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

