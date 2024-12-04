Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,428,960 shares during the period. PDD comprises approximately 27.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $126,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDD. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 3,883.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PDD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

