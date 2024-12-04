Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $247,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 43,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

