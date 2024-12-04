Pingora Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pingora Partners LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,975,542.96. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.77.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $103.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

