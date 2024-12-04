Pingora Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pingora Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,727,000 after purchasing an additional 147,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 673,876 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $429.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $426.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $408.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.96 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

