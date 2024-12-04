Pingora Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Pingora Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 129.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $805,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. The trade was a 22.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

