PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 283,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,655. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.