Phase 2 Partners LLC Acquires 11,648 Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Phase 2 Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Bowhead Specialty comprises 2.3% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Phase 2 Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Bowhead Specialty worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,148,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 242,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $37.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41.

Insider Activity

Bowhead Specialty ( NYSE:BOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,211,079.70. This represents a 22.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Read Our Latest Report on BOW

Bowhead Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.