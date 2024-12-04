Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.73 and last traded at $25.84. 13,655,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 38,322,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.