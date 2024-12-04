Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 22,185 Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,185 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA owned 0.07% of Real Brokerage worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 595,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 307,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the third quarter valued at $871,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 69,343 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Real Brokerage stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $372.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 73.22% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

