Petrus Trust Company LTA Reduces Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Petrus Trust Company LTA reduced its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. The trade was a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

