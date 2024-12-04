Petrus Trust Company LTA Increases Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Cencora were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cencora by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 4.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 14.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.80.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of COR stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.83 and a 52 week high of $253.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,223,750.40. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 93,018 shares of company stock worth $22,478,942 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

