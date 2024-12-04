Petrus Trust Company LTA Has $689,000 Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $780,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. This trade represents a 18.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $485.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

