Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires 12,484 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Petrus Trust Company LTA grew its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Roblox were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 102.4% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $10,066,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,707,579 shares in the company, valued at $236,932,451.07. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,038,607 shares of company stock worth $49,713,872. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

