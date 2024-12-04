Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $146,694.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,511,423.56. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $143,844.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock opened at $245.24 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Penumbra from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Penumbra by 276.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,943,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,932 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Stories

